Andy Lyons

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts were challenged by a quarterback who used to wear a Colts uniform, but they were able to hang on for a 31-27 victory over the Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett got the start at quarterback for Arizona after Kyler Murray was ruled out with an injury. Brissett threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns along with one interception in the losing effort. He played for the Colts from 2017 to 2020.

In a game that had four lead changes and three ties, the Colts took the lead on a Jonathan Taylor one yard rushing touchdown to put the Colts up 31-27 with 4:32 left in the game.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Cardinals went 78 yards on 10 plays before turning the ball over on downs in the red zone to seal the Colts win.

Taylor carried the ball 21 times for 123 yards with a touchdown. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 212 yards with two passing touchdowns and one interception. Jones also had five carries for 20 yards with a rushing touchdown.

Colts tight end Tyler Warren caught six passes for 63 yards with a touchdown. Josh Downs also got in the endzone once to go along with 42 yards receiving on six receptions.

The Colts are 5-1 on the year. They face the 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday at 4:05 in Los Angeles.

Indianapolis Colts Knock Off Cardinals, Go to 5-1 was originally published on wibc.com