Indy program transforms vacant lots into affordable homes

INDIANAPOLIS — Nonprofit developers across Indianapolis are breathing new life into once-blighted properties through the city’s Vacant to Vibrant program, converting abandoned lots acquired from the city’s land bank into affordable housing for residents.

The program, which relaunched this spring with renewed focus on affordable housing, has already listed approximately 200 vacant and abandoned residential lots for development.

Organizations like Southeast Neighborhood Development, known as SEND, have been leading the charge in transforming entire neighborhoods one block at a time.

In the Norwood neighborhood on the southeast side, the impact is already visible. SEND has built 22 homes since 2019, with all but two located in Norwood, primarily using properties acquired through the land bank program.

“The thing that I love most about the work that we do is that we do focus our efforts block by block,” said Kelli Mirgeaux, president of Southeast Neighborhood Development. “You really start to see the impact that you make when you concentrate your efforts block by block in a neighborhood.”

Brenda McAtee has witnessed this transformation firsthand.

“We’re getting beautiful homes put in the neighborhood,” McAtee said.

The 50-year Norwood resident and current president of the Norwood Neighborhood Association says the changes have restored community pride.

