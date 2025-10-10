Listen Live
Sports

Banana Ball is coming to Indy with league expansion

The Indianapolis Clowns will play their first home games at Victory Field on May 15 and 16

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

UCLA International Students
Source: Luke Johnson / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — We aren’t clowning around.

The Savannah Bananas, known for their wild antics and unique brand of baseball, announced the inaugural season of the Banana Ball Championship League (BBCL) on Thursday.

Jesse Cole, creator of Banana Ball, said in the 2026 season, the Bananas will be joined by five teams, and games will be played in 75 stadiums across 45 states.

Two new teams will be joining the league — the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Clowns.

“This is the most ambitious tour and schedule we’ve ever embarked on. Our goal was always to take Banana Ball to as many fans as possible. This year, we intentionally chose cities so fans from every part of the country could drive to a Banana Ball game,” said Cole in a press release.

Cole said the Indianapolis Clowns will pay homage to the barnstorming barrier-breaking Negro League team of the same name.

According to the team’s bio, the Indianapolis Clowns were pioneers in terms of baseball and entertainment, and were one of the first barnstorming teams to travel the country. Players like Hank Aaron, Satchel Paige, Goose Tatum, Toni Stone, Mamie Peanut Johnson and Connie Morgan all played for the Indianapolis Clowns, and were considered some of the greatest showmen and show-women to grace the sport.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

Kamala Harris
Entertainment

Madame Kamala Shakes Up SNL with Surprise Cameo

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Entertainment

The Fix: Mariah Carey Clears the Air

Group of smiling women drinking water after fitness training in Lisbon
Entertainment

The Sisterhood Send Off and Black Girls Day Off Celebration

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close