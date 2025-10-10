Banana Ball is coming to Indy with league expansion

Source: Luke Johnson / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — We aren’t clowning around.

The Savannah Bananas, known for their wild antics and unique brand of baseball, announced the inaugural season of the Banana Ball Championship League (BBCL) on Thursday.

Jesse Cole, creator of Banana Ball, said in the 2026 season, the Bananas will be joined by five teams, and games will be played in 75 stadiums across 45 states.

Two new teams will be joining the league — the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Clowns.

“This is the most ambitious tour and schedule we’ve ever embarked on. Our goal was always to take Banana Ball to as many fans as possible. This year, we intentionally chose cities so fans from every part of the country could drive to a Banana Ball game,” said Cole in a press release.

Cole said the Indianapolis Clowns will pay homage to the barnstorming barrier-breaking Negro League team of the same name.

According to the team’s bio, the Indianapolis Clowns were pioneers in terms of baseball and entertainment, and were one of the first barnstorming teams to travel the country. Players like Hank Aaron, Satchel Paige, Goose Tatum, Toni Stone, Mamie Peanut Johnson and Connie Morgan all played for the Indianapolis Clowns, and were considered some of the greatest showmen and show-women to grace the sport.

