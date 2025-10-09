Listen Live
The Joy Check In Celebrate Black Girl Joy in Every Form

Celebrating ‘Black Girls Day Off’ Saturday, October 11th

Published on October 9, 2025

Today’s focus is simple, joy. The kind that fills a room, lifts your spirit, and reminds you of who you are. Black girl joy is not just a feeling, it is an act of resistance, renewal, and radiance. It is a way of saying I deserve to feel good right now, even when the world feels heavy.

Joy can look different for everyone. Maybe it is turning up your favorite song and dancing like nobody is watching. Maybe it is painting something that speaks to your spirit or calling that one friend who always makes you laugh until you cry. Every moment you choose light over stress, you are giving yourself permission to heal.

This check in is your reminder to pause and celebrate what makes you feel alive. We spend so much time chasing goals and holding it all together that we sometimes forget the power of laughter and play. But joy is fuel. It keeps your energy high, your creativity flowing, and your spirit strong.

As Black women, our joy tells a story of endurance, grace, and magic. It is how we stay connected to ourselves and to each other. Whether you are finding peace in a quiet moment or sharing laughter with your girls, honor that joy.

Joy is not selfish. It is sacred. Protect it, nurture it, and let it shine in every space you enter.

