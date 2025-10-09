Listen Live
Music

Nas and DJ Premier Collaborate on New Album

Nas Gives Update on Joint Album with DJ Premier: ‘It’s A Long Time Coming’

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nas
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Nas Gives Update on Joint Album with DJ Premier: ‘It’s A Long Time Coming’

Nas has provided an update on his long-awaited joint album with DJ Premier, expressing excitement for fans to finally hear it. The album will feature older songs that the duo recorded when they first planned to collaborate, with at least two of those ideas making it onto the project. The untitled album is part of Mass Appeal Records’ Legend Has It… series, which includes releases from iconic New York hip-hop artists like Slick Rick, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah. Nas described the series as a celebration of the impact and standard set by these artists, aiming to inspire and remind listeners of the pureness of hip-hop. Source: https://hiphopdx.com/news/nas-dj-premier-album-update/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Kamala Harris
Entertainment

Madame Kamala Shakes Up SNL with Surprise Cameo

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close