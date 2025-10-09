Nas Gives Update on Joint Album with DJ Premier: ‘It’s A Long Time Coming’

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Nas has provided an update on his long-awaited joint album with DJ Premier, expressing excitement for fans to finally hear it. The album will feature older songs that the duo recorded when they first planned to collaborate, with at least two of those ideas making it onto the project. The untitled album is part of Mass Appeal Records’ Legend Has It… series, which includes releases from iconic New York hip-hop artists like Slick Rick, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah. Nas described the series as a celebration of the impact and standard set by these artists, aiming to inspire and remind listeners of the pureness of hip-hop. Source: https://hiphopdx.com/news/nas-dj-premier-album-update/