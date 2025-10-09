Woman Dies After Riding Haunted Mansion in Disneyland

Source: Barry King / Getty

A woman in her 60s died of an apparent heart attack after riding the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland. Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to reports of an unresponsive guest who had just finished the ride. Disneyland security personnel performed CPR before the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Orange County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death, and there is no indication of any operating issue with the attraction. The Haunted Mansion, a beloved Disneyland attraction, reopened soon after the incident.

Haunted Mansion is described on Disneyland’s website as a “slow-moving” attraction that is OK for “little ones.” It says under guest policies: “The ride itself is gentle, but young children may be frightened by the special effects.”

The ride first opened at the California amusement park in 1969 in the New Orleans Square area. The seasonal makeover began as a yearly tradition starting in 2001. Haunted Mansion is not based on preexisting IP, but the ride spawned two movies, a 2003 film starring Eddie Murphy and a 2023 reboot with LaKeith Stanfield.

The ride takes visitors through a ghost-infested manor and features floating heads, dancing spirits and a room with an ever-expanding ceiling. According to Entertainment Weekly, it’s one of the only Disney attractions that features explicit images of human death, including a dead body that hangs above visitors at the beginning of the ride.

Read more here