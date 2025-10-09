Who lives in downtown Indy? Here’s a closer look

Source: N/A / n/a

INDIANAPOLIS — A short walk to grab a cup of coffee, a bite to eat or to catch a Pacers game.

“I wouldn’t say I go out a lot, but when I do, I like to be able to walk and take advantage of that,” Brad Van Dyk said.

Close proximity to all the action is what’s kept Van Dyk living in the Chatham Arch neighborhood for six years.

“The Bottleworks renovation, super helpful; everything is on Mass Ave. Lots of restaurants, bars, shops,” he said.

The 37-year-old is part of the generation that makes up the largest share of downtown residents: Millennials.

The Downtown Indy Alliance 2025 Community Report shows the average downtown resident is 31.5 years old, has at least a bachelor’s degree and makes about $81,400 a year.

“Downtown is going to typically draw a younger, professional crowd. That’s the folks that really want to live down there. Given that housing is a little more expensive, it’s not surprising that you’re seeing those younger professionals in the area,” Economist Kyle Anderson with the IU Kelley School of Business said. “I think we’re seeing good growth in the downtown area, compared to other Midwestern cities. I think city leaders would like to see that number get even bigger, just to draw in more amenities.”

More than 30,000 people call downtown home, a roughly 5.9% increase from 2023.

