Listen Live
Local

Police urge parents to talk to teens about e-bike safety

City sees rise in complaints and accidents involving teens riding e-bikes at high speeds on trails and roads

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Business person with electric bike and smartphone outdoors
Source: Westend61 / Getty

FISHERS — Fishers Police are asking parents to talk to their children about e-bike safety after a growing number of complaints and accidents involving teens riding recklessly around the city.

Residents say they’re increasingly encountering young riders zipping through trails, sidewalks and city roads, often at high speeds and without warning.

“You don’t hear them and then suddenly they’re there,” said Fishers trail user Peggy, who recently had a close call with a fast-moving e-bike. “I was coming through the tunnel, and an e-bike came by quite fast. They do go fast, they’re nice. And it was so quiet that both he and I jumped.”

Chris Carr, who owns a local bike shop, said the problem is less about the bikes themselves and more about how they’re being used.

“What I’m seeing with that younger generation is they’re not buying the bikes to ride,” Carr said. “Since it’s more throttle-based, it’s more like a moped or dirt bike. Not a lot of people actually know how to handle a bike over 20 miles an hour.”

Fishers Police said they’ve received multiple reports of teens not only causing accidents but also yelling at drivers and pedestrians. Officers are encouraging parents to remind their children to ride safely and be respectful of others using the city’s greenways and trails.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Kamala Harris
Entertainment

Madame Kamala Shakes Up SNL with Surprise Cameo

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close