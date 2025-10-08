Stefon Diggs hit with assault lawsuit

NFL star Stefon Diggs is facing assault allegations from “Basketball Wives” personality Mulan Hernandez, who claims he physically injured her during a confrontation at his apartment in June 2024.

Hernandez alleges that Diggs tried to coerce her into signing a non-disclosure agreement to keep the incident from the NFL and the public.

Both parties have filed lawsuits in Texas with conflicting accounts of the events.

Hernandez is seeking damages for medical costs, emotional distress, and physical injuries, while Diggs denies wrongdoing and claims self-defense, stating that Hernandez caused property damage and attacked him.

The legal battle continues with potential significant consequences for both parties.

Source: https://balleralert.com/profiles/blogs/stefon-diggs-assault-mulan-hernandez-lawsuit/

