Listen Live
Celebrity

Stefon Diggs hit with assault lawsuit

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stefon Diggs hit with assault lawsuit

NFL star Stefon Diggs is facing assault allegations from “Basketball Wives” personality Mulan Hernandez, who claims he physically injured her during a confrontation at his apartment in June 2024.

Hernandez alleges that Diggs tried to coerce her into signing a non-disclosure agreement to keep the incident from the NFL and the public.

Both parties have filed lawsuits in Texas with conflicting accounts of the events.

Hernandez is seeking damages for medical costs, emotional distress, and physical injuries, while Diggs denies wrongdoing and claims self-defense, stating that Hernandez caused property damage and attacked him.

The legal battle continues with potential significant consequences for both parties.

Source: https://balleralert.com/profiles/blogs/stefon-diggs-assault-mulan-hernandez-lawsuit/

RELATED Stefon Diggs Vibes to Sexyy Red’s ‘Get It Sexy’

Stefon Diggs hit with assault lawsuit  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Kamala Harris
Entertainment

Madame Kamala Shakes Up SNL with Surprise Cameo

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close