Boosie Badazz Hires Lobbyists With Hopes of Pardon From Donald Trump in Gun Case

Rapper Boosie Badazz has hired lobbyists in hopes of securing a presidential pardon from Donald Trump for his federal gun case.

Boosie took a plea deal in his case after being arrested in San Diego with two weapons.

Federal prosecutors have recommended a two-year prison sentence for the rapper.

Boosie has previously reached out to Trump for help with his case, citing unfair treatment by the justice system.

