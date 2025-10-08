Listen Live
Boosie Badazz Hires Lobbyists With Hopes of Pardon From Trump

Boosie Badazz Hires Lobbyists With Hopes of Pardon From Donald Trump

Published on October 8, 2025

Boosie Badazz Hires Lobbyists With Hopes of Pardon From Donald Trump in Gun Case

Rapper Boosie Badazz has hired lobbyists in hopes of securing a presidential pardon from Donald Trump for his federal gun case.

Boosie took a plea deal in his case after being arrested in San Diego with two weapons.

Federal prosecutors have recommended a two-year prison sentence for the rapper.

Boosie has previously reached out to Trump for help with his case, citing unfair treatment by the justice system.

Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/boosie-badazz-lobbyists-federal-gun-case-pardon-1236084403/

RELATED Boosie Badazz Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge, Faces 2-Year Prison Term

was originally published on hot1009.com

