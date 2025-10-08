Listen Live
MTV to Air Alicia Keys in Unplugged Special Event

MTV to air Alicia Keys’ ‘Unplugged’ performance in honor of 20th anniversary

Published on October 8, 2025

Alicia Keys At Urban One's One Night of Black Culture at Fall Showcase
Source: Robert Adam Mayer / Urban One

MTV to air Alicia Keys’ ‘Unplugged’ performance in honor of 20th anniversary

MTV is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Alicia Keys' Unplugged by replaying the performance on various channels and including excerpts in their "Fresh Out" playlist. Alicia Keys has been commemorating the album's anniversary with live performances and the release of a 2-LP black vinyl edition of the album. Unplugged marked Alicia's first live recording and the first by a female artist to top the Billboard 200. The album featuring live songs from the set was nominated for the best R&B Grammy.

