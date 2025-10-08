Source: Taylor Hill/WireImage / Taylor Hill/WireImage

Kendrick Lamar Scores the Highest-Certified Rap Song in History

Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott’s collaboration on the track “goosebumps” has made history by becoming the most RIAA-certified rap song ever, reaching 17-times platinum, surpassing Drake’s “God’s Plan.” The achievement highlights the enduring appeal of the track, which has quietly dominated playlists since its release. Despite not receiving widespread acclaim initially, the song has aged well and continues to resonate with audiences. While Drake still holds the record for multiple diamond-certified singles, Kendrick and Travis Scott are also making their mark with their platinum-certified tracks. Source: https://www.digitalmusicnews.com/2025/10/07/kendrick-lamar-scores-the-highest-certified-rap-song-in-history