Give Yourself Permission to Rest for Black Girls Day Off

Published on October 8, 2025

Give Yourself Permission to Rest

We are officially in the countdown to Black Girls Day Off this Saturday, and today’s focus is one that many of us overlook—rest. Real rest. The kind that lets your mind and body exhale. Too often, we push through exhaustion, convincing ourselves that peace has to be earned. But sis, you do not have to earn rest. You deserve it simply because you exist.

What Real Rest Looks Like

Rest is more than a nap, though sometimes that is exactly what you need. It is also turning off notifications, stepping away from your laptop, or sitting in silence with a cup of tea. It is allowing your body to slow down and your spirit to catch up. When you honor that quiet space, you make room for clarity, creativity, and joy to return.

Setting Boundaries That Protect Your Peace

Part of giving yourself permission to rest means setting boundaries. Say no to the extra tasks that drain you. Say yes to moments that refill your soul. Whether it is journaling, stretching, or just watching the sunset, these small choices help create balance in a busy world.

As we move toward Black Girls Day Off, make rest your personal act of resistance. Give yourself permission to unplug, breathe deeply, and just be. Rest is not selfish, it is sacred. Take it, honor it, and protect it. Because when you are restored, you shine brighter in every part of your life.

