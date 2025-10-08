Listen Live
Local

Three people injured in shooting at CVS on the east side

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a CVS Pharmacy on the east side on Tuesday evening.

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a CVS Pharmacy on the east side on Tuesday evening.

IMPD says units responded to a report of shots fired at 4400 E 10th Street, a short time before 7 p.m.

At the scene, officers found two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Both victims are reported to be in stable condition.

Then, sometime after 7 p.m., officers responded to the report of a walk-in person shot at Community East Hospital. Police believe this individual was injured in the incident at CVS. IMPD confirmed this person is also in stable condition.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

187 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close