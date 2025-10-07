Source: Ron T. Young / Ron T. Young

Ledisi Tributes Dinah Washington on New Album ‘For Dinah’

Ledisi pays tribute to the Queen of the Blues, Dinah Washington, on her new album, For Dinah, featuring covers of Washington's iconic songs. The album, co-produced by Ledisi and Christian McBride, includes contributions from Gregory Porter and Paul Jackson, Jr. Ledisi's inspiration for the tribute album stems from Washington's influence on music history. The artist is currently on tour promoting her latest albums and will perform in various U.S. cities and European locations. Fans can stream For Dinah and find tour dates on ledisi.com.