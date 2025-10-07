The Fix: Jodeci Announces 2026 Tour

R&B icons Jodeci are hitting the road again with a brand-new tour that promises to deliver pure nostalgia. The group—known as the sexy bad boys of R&B—will perform during key holiday weekends, from MLK Day to Valentine’s Day to Mother’s Day. Fans can catch them in cities like Hammond, Indiana, Brooklyn, and Atlantic City.

The upcoming tour celebrates Jodeci’s legacy and their return following the 30th anniversary of their classic album The Show, The After Party, The Hotel. Presale tickets go live October 10 with the code JODECI, giving loyal fans a chance to secure their seats early.

Jodeci’s members—Jo-Jo Hailey, Donald “DeVante Swing” DeGrate, and Cedric “K-Ci” Hailey, later joined by Dalvin DeGrate—burst onto the music scene in the early ’90s with their debut album Forever My Lady. Featuring the gold single “Come and Talk to Me,” the project sold over three million copies and became a defining soundtrack of the decade. Their signature mix of gospel roots, sultry harmonies, and R&B swagger made them unstoppable.

Natives of North Carolina, the foursome grew up singing gospel music, a sound that still shapes their soulful performances today. Rapper Heavy D played a major role in their early success, convincing Uptown Records president Andre Harrell to sign them after hearing their demo.

Over the years, Jodeci has continued to evolve while staying true to their sound. Their collaborations, like the track “Could This Be the Love” with R&B legend Al Green, highlight their versatility and timeless appeal. Whether performing steamy ballads or smooth slow jams, Jodeci’s energy, chemistry, and passion remind fans why they’ll always be the standard for real R&B.

Source: Instagram

https://www.ticketmaster.com/jodeci-tickets/artist/752607?page=2