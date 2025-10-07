The Fix: Eva Marcille Survives Near-Drowning

Marcille faced one of the scariest moments of her life during the latest episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. The model and reality star passed out underwater while holding her breath during an intense challenge, forcing emergency divers to rush in and save her.

Fans were stunned after watching the clip, which showed just how dangerous the competition can be. Despite the terrifying incident, Eva remained calm and composed once she regained consciousness. She even took time to comfort her teammate Jussie Smollett, who blamed himself for their team’s loss. Her grace in that moment reminded viewers of her strength both on and off camera.

Producers decided to pull Eva from the next round for her safety, marking the end of her run on the show. But for Eva Marcille, Special Forces was still a positive experience. She later shared that she preferred the structure, teamwork, and discipline of the show compared to the drama she once faced on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Eva’s near-drowning experience was a reminder of how demanding the show really is. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test pushes celebrities to their physical and mental limits, and Eva showed that courage comes not only from strength, but also from knowing when to step back.

Her journey struck a chord with fans who praised her resilience and humility. Even after such a frightening ordeal, Eva Marcille proved she can face challenges head-on, whether it’s in front of a camera or underwater.