Victim files civil suit against Mark Sanchez, Fox Corp for damages

Marion County Prosecutors have charged Sanchez with felony battery following an altercation over the weekend

Published on October 7, 2025

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The attorneys for Perry Tole, the victim of the altercation involving former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez, has filed a civil suit against him and his employer, the Fox Corporation, for damages and a jury trial.

According to court documents filed on Monday, the 69-year-old victim has suffered “severe permanent disfigurement, loss of function, other physical injuries, emotional distress and other damages” as a result of Sanchez’s actions.

The documents state that the Fox Corporation knew, or should have known, about Sanchez’s “unfitness as an employee, propensity for drinking and/or harmful conduct,” and “failing to supervise him in a capacity as an employee.” The suit also accuses Fox of negligent hiring.

The plaintiff is seeking:

  1. Compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial
  2. Punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial
  3. Costs and expenses of this action, including reasonable attorney’s fees
  4. Any other relief that the Court deems just and proper

Additionally, Sanchez now faces one felony battery charge that carries a sentence of one to six years following his arrest in a downtown Indianapolis incident. He is also facing three additional misdemeanors.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said prosecutors upgraded the battery charge once they became aware of the victim’s medical condition.

“This was a situation that did not need to occur,” Mears said. “We are literally talking about people fighting over a parking space.”

Read more from WRTV here

