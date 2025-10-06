Listen Live
Local

Indianapolis Colts Kicker Spencer Shrader to Miss Rest of Season

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Ronald Martinez

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, with the news first reported by former Colts punter Pat McAfee.

Shrader, who led the NFL in made field goals, was injured when Raiders safety Tristin McCollum collided with him during an extra point attempt. McCollum was penalized for roughing the kicker, and Shrader had to be helped off the field after grabbing his right knee in pain.

Shrader was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Month for September.

In the month of September, Shrader converted 13-of-14 field goals and 12 extra points for 51 total points. He currently leads the NFL in field goals made and total points. Shrader’s 51 points are the most by a Colts player in the first four weeks of a season in franchise history.

Indianapolis Colts Kicker Spencer Shrader to Miss Rest of Season  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Destroying of old industrial building by excavator destroyer
Local

Indianapolis clears troubled Towne and Terrace housing complex

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close