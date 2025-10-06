Source: Plateresca / Getty Best Taco Tuesday Deals in Indianapolis Looking for the best Taco Tuesday deals in and around Indianapolis? Whether you’re craving classic street tacos, creative fusions, or all-you-can-eat specials, Indy has no shortage of places to celebrate everyone’s favorite weekday. Here’s a roundup of the top local spots to grab tacos, sip margaritas, and enjoy unbeatable deals. Best Taco Tuesday Deals in Indianapolis was originally published on b1057.com

1. Birrieria Iturbidense – Indianapolis 📍 6302 W Washington Street, Indianapolis This beloved food truck is a hidden gem on Indy's west side. Known for its authentic birria tacos, you can also enjoy the flavorful meat in a quesadilla, hot dog, or even ramen. Expect long lines near the airport — the tacos are worth the wait! Taco Tuesday Tip: Bring cash and come early; once they sell out, that's it for the day.

2. Chris' Ice Cream – Indianapolis 📍 1484 E 86th St, Indianapolis Don't let the name fool you — this place is a taco lover's dream. Ranked #37 on Yelp's "Top 100 Places to Eat in the Midwest," Chris' serves up tacos, tortas, sopes, enchiladas, and more. And yes, you can finish your meal with homemade ice cream in flavors like Pistachio or Oreo. Taco Tuesday Deal: Grab a plate of tacos loaded with meat, onions, and cilantro — perfect with a scoop of dessert after.

3. Condado Tacos – Multiple Locations 📍 Carmel, Noblesville, Broad Ripple, and Mass Ave Condado's build-your-own taco bar is a Taco Tuesday favorite. Each location has its own funky, mural-covered vibe and an impressive menu of taco creations — from Korean BBQ to Thai chili chicken. Taco Tuesday Deal: Look for discounted tacos and margaritas all day long.

4. La Chinita Poblana – The Garage Food Hall 📍 906 Carrollton Ave, Indianapolis This spot's Skirt Steak Taco was crowned Indiana's Best Taco by the Food Network. Located in the buzzing Bottleworks District, it's a great place to start (or end) a fun downtown night. Taco Tuesday Pairing: After dinner, hit up Pins Mechanical next door for duckpin bowling or vintage pinball.

5. La Margarita – Fountain Square & Carmel 📍 1043 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis

📍 351 Monon Blvd, Carmel La Margarita's outdoor patio is perfect for Taco Tuesday in the warmer months. Both locations serve flavorful Mexican staples and refreshing margaritas. The Fountain Square spot even welcomes dogs! Taco Tuesday Deal: Keep an eye out for taco and drink specials — especially during happy hour.

6. Moe's Southwest Grill – Multiple Locations A reliable go-to for Tex-Mex comfort food, Moe's offers flavorful tacos and burritos with fun names and family-friendly vibes. Taco Tuesday Deal: Kids eat free on select days at most Indy-area locations — a win for families on a budget!

7. Pupuseria Casa Maria – Indianapolis 📍 7363 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis Known for its Salvadorian and Mexican fusion, this northside favorite serves up fantastic street tacos and pupusas. Don't leave without ordering churros for dessert. Taco Tuesday Deal: Affordable street tacos paired with housemade horchata or tamarindo drinks.

8. Roscoe's Tacos – Greenwood 📍 642 S Madison Ave., Greenwood A southside staple with personality, Roscoe's features tacos named after famous figures — from the Tesla to the Paul Bunyan. Each pairs perfectly with one of their six signature sauces. Taco Tuesday Tip: Try their mix-and-match combo to sample multiple flavors.

9. Social Cantina – Carmel & Downtown Indy 📍 148 S. Illinois St, Indianapolis

📍 350 Monon Blvd, Carmel Trendy and upbeat, Social Cantina has a modern Mexican vibe with twelve taco options, including vegan and gluten-free choices. Adults will love the craft cocktails and tequila flights. Taco Tuesday Deal: Rotating taco and margarita specials — check the menu before you go.

10. The Salty Cowboy – Zionsville 📍 55 E Oak St, Zionsville Located in the heart of downtown Zionsville, The Salty Cowboy offers creative tacos like the Pink Taco and Coco Cabana Taco with tropical flair. Taco Tuesday Deal: Discounted tacos and drink specials make this spot a local favorite.

11. The Tamale Place – Rockville Road 📍 5226 Rockville Road, Indianapolis Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, The Tamale Place is known for its tamales — but don't sleep on the tacos. With nine taco varieties, you'll definitely want to try a few. Taco Tuesday Deal: Mix-and-match tacos with sides of chips and salsa.