Tina Turner and Ike Turner’s son dies day after 67th birthday

Ike Turner Jr., the son of music legend Ike Turner, passed away at the age of 67 due to kidney failure. He had suffered from various health issues, including heart problems and a recent stroke. Ike Jr. was known for his work as a sound engineer for Tina Turner and collaborated with his father on his final studio album, winning a Grammy in 2007. His family and loved ones expressed their sadness at his passing, with his brother’s wife calling him an “amazing brother-in-law.” Ike Jr. was born in 1958 and was adopted by Tina Turner after his parents’ separation.

