Broad Ripple’s Beat Lives On

Source: Hero Images / Getty

Broad Ripple is about to get a brand new vibe, and it’s one the city can be proud of. Indy CD & Vinyl, the independent record store that’s been a staple for music lovers across Indianapolis, is celebrating a grand re-opening weekend October 18th and 19th. But this isn’t just about reopening their doors it’s about unveiling something special: “The 808.”

The 808 is an all-ages community stage and event space right next door to the shop. It’s designed to host live performances, community events, and create an atmosphere where people of all backgrounds can connect through music.

What makes this even more meaningful is the inspiration behind it. In March of last year, a fatal shooting occurred at a nearby bar in Broad Ripple. Instead of letting that tragedy define their neighborhood, the owners of Indy CD & Vinyl chose to respond with hope. They envisioned something positive — a safe, inclusive space where the focus would be on unity, creativity, and the power of music to bring people together.

The renovations were a labor of love. New walls, floors, HVAC, plumbing, and bathrooms were all rebuilt with care, turning the vision into reality. It’s more than just an event venue — it’s a message that Broad Ripple is resilient. Music and community can rise from tragedy and create a space where everyone feels welcome.

So mark your calendars, because October 18th and 19th isn’t just a re-opening it’s a rebirth. Broad Ripple has its heartbeat back, and it’s called The 808.

