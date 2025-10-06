Madame Kamala Shakes Up SNL with Surprise Cameo

Source: Getty / General

Madame Vice President Kamala Harris gave us a moment this weekend that nobody saw coming. Instead of heading to Michigan for a scheduled trip, her plane rerouted straight to New York so she could pull off a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live and the crowd went wild.

When Kamala walked out on stage and stood side by side with Maya Rudolph, who was already in the middle of her famous Kamala impression, the audience erupted. It was double the Kamalas and double the fun. The two played off each other perfectly, poking fun at the chaos of politics while reminding us that laughter can be one of the best ways to cope with serious times.

The highlight of the night came when they wrapped up with a new catchphrase that’s sure to stick: “Keep calm-ala and carry on-a-la.” It was witty, warm, and classic Kamala bringing a little bit of calm to the storm.

But here’s the bigger picture: Vice President Harris is still showing us that she can step on any stage, from the White House to late-night comedy, and hold her own. She’s proving that politics doesn’t always have to be stiff or distant. Sometimes, it’s about connecting with people right where they are even through humor.

And let’s be honest, Kamala is still out here cleaning up after the messes others leave behind. She’s setting an example of peace, leadership, and change… even when she’s wiping away the footprints of folks who clearly don’t know where they’re walking.

