Son of former governor Evan Bayh, announces Secretary of State bid

INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Beau Bayh announced he will run for Indiana Secretary of State, challenging incumbent Republican Diego Morales, who announced his re-election campaign in May.

Bayh, a seventh-generation Hoosier and Marine Corps captain, said he’s running to “fix a corrupt office” and address what he calls a “broken political system.”

“Right now, the Secretary of State’s office shows exactly what’s gone wrong,” Bayh said. “Instead of serving Hoosiers, that office has been used to cut backroom deals, with our tax dollars funding perks for politicians and their insider friends.”

Bayh accused the current administration of wasteful spending and lack of accountability, saying Hoosiers’ hard-earned tax dollars are being wasted.

If elected, Bayh said his plan for the office includes ensuring accountability for every tax dollar, opposing excessive taxes on working families, overseeing fair and secure elections, and supporting new businesses that create jobs.

Bayh is the son of former Indiana Governor Evan Bayh, who served from 1989 to 1997 and later as a U.S. Senator.

