Tyler Perry’s Next Big Move

Source: Prime Video / Prime Video

Looks like Tyler Perry is back at it again and this time, he’s bringing the drama we’ve all been waiting on. Why Did I Get Married 3 is officially in the works, and the buzz is already crazy.

The original crew is reuniting Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker all back to give us those characters we love (and sometimes love to hate). But here’s the kicker: Taraji P. Henson has signed on! And if you know Taraji, then you know when she steps on the scene, things are about to get real.

This sequel centers around Marcus and Angela’s daughter getting married. Sounds sweet, right? But if history has taught us anything, whenever the couples come together, secrets spill, shade gets thrown, and old wounds get ripped right back open. So you already know we’re in for a ride.

But let’s talk about the elephant in the room. Where is Janet Jackson? We haven’t heard yet if “Perfect Patty” is returning. The rumor mill says she may show up later, with a surprise announcement to shake things up. No confirmation yet, but fans are holding their breath.

Filming is already underway, and with this cast and storyline, this could easily break records when it drops. Tyler Perry knows how to give us the mess, the marriages, and the lessons all in one.

So get ready, family. Why Did I Get Married 3 is on the way and it just might be the most explosive one yet.