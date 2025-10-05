Listen Live
Local

Protesters Warn Democracy is "Under Threat" at Statehouse Rally

Protesters Warn Democracy is “Under Threat” at Statehouse Rally

Published on October 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Source: (PHOTO: Abdul-Hakim Shabazz/WIBC)

STATEHOUSE — A small group of Hoosiers, organized by the grassroots group We the People United, held a protest at the Statehouse on Saturday.

They were there to voice concerns that democracy is under threat and to send a message to state lawmakers.

The core of their message was that politicians need to focus on the needs of the people, not on personal gain. The same group is planning another protest on November 1st, which they have titled “United for Veterans.”

Protesters Warn Democracy is “Under Threat” at Statehouse Rally  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GQ
Entertainment

Police Issue Warrant for Tyrese Over Deadly Cane Corso Attack

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close