Listen Live
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

Published on October 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Ric Tapia

INDIANAPOLIS–Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez has been arrested over an incident that happened early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis.

Police say Sanchez was stabbed during an altercation Washington Street around 12:30 am. He was taken to a hospital shortly after being injured.

“Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, all which are misdemeanors. All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought by detectives,” said IMPD Saturday afternoon.

The other man involved in the incident came away with lacerations. Both men have been receiving medical treatment. Reports from the scene indicated that Sanchez was aggressive and not cooperating with police officers initially.

Sanchez is 38 years old. He has been serving as a color analyst for FOX Sports. He was in Indianapolis to call Sunday’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Prior to broadcasting, Sanchez played in the NFL for 10 seasons. He played his college football at USC from 2005-2008.

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
187 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Naomi Osaka, Netflix Key Art and Stills
Sports

Naomi Osaka Teams Up With REVOLT to Elevate Women Athletes

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GQ
Entertainment

Police Issue Warrant for Tyrese Over Deadly Cane Corso Attack

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close