Diddy Apologizes to Cassie in a Letter

On the eve of his sentencing, Sean “Diddy” Combs poured out his thoughts in a deeply personal letter to the federal judge who will decide his fate. The 55-year-old music mogul, who has been incarcerated for a year following his September 2024 arrest, admitted that prison has broken him down—and rebuilt him.

“Over the past year there have been so many times that I wanted to give up,” he wrote. “Some days I thought I would be better off dead. The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you — I choose to live.”

Combs’ sentencing hearing begins Friday morning, Oct. 3. He was acquitted in July on sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges, sparing him the possibility of life in prison. Still, the two prostitution-related counts he was convicted on each carry a maximum of 10 years. Prosecutors are seeking at least 11 years, while his defense team argues that the year he has already served is punishment enough.

In his letter, Combs accepted responsibility for his downfall. “I have no one to blame for my current reality but myself,” he admitted. “I’m so sorry for the hurt that I caused, but I understand that words alone cannot erase the pain from the past.”

Much of his remorse focused on his former girlfriend, singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. Jurors in his trial had watched security footage of Combs assaulting her in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016, a scene he says still haunts him. “The images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily,” he wrote. “I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I’m sorry for that and always will be.”

He also apologized to another woman, known in court as “Jane,” acknowledging that her testimony forced him to confront the harm he caused.

Combs described his time behind bars as a harsh but eye-opening experience. He revealed that he’s been sober for the first time in 25 years, attending therapy, and leading a program for inmates called Free Game with Diddy, where he teaches lessons about business, life, and the consequences of mistakes. “I lost my way. I got lost in drugs and excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness,” he confessed.

He also spoke of the personal toll incarceration has taken, saying he’s missed important milestones in his children’s lives and hasn’t been able to care for his 84-year-old mother. “As I write you this letter, I am scared to death,” he admitted. “Scared to spend another second away from my mother and my children. I no longer care about the money or the fame. There is nothing more important to me than my family.”

Describing the conditions at Brooklyn’s federal jail as “inhumane”—with overcrowded rooms, broken facilities, and unsafe drinking water—Combs argued that he has endured enough. He asked Judge Subramanian to see him not as a symbol of excess and scandal, but as someone who can be redeemed.

“Rather than make an example out of me with a lengthy sentence, make me an example of what a person can do if afforded a second chance,” he pleaded. “If you allow me to go home to my family, I promise I will not let you down and I will make you proud.”

Now, as his sentencing approaches, all eyes are on whether the judge will see Combs’ letter as proof of true transformation—or as too little, too late.

