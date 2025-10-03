New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop
New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop
Another Friday means another week of new music to explore. Let’s dive into some new releases to get you through your weekend.
Leon Thomas continues to put out unique R&B hits with his recent release of “Just How You Are.” Can we expect a new project from the soulful artist?
Bryson Tiller released his highly anticipated double album, Solace & Vices. The smooth, melodic album features heavy-hitting artists like T-Pain, Plies and Rick Ross.
Other releases today include Gucci Mane with a highly anticipated single and Jeezy and DJ Drama.
You can check out the full list of new released music this week below.
Just How You Are — Leon Thomas
Still Snowin’ — Jeezy x DJ Drama
Business Merger — Hit-Boy x The Alchemist
Dancing in the Smoke — Giveon
Solace & Vices — Bryson Tiller
Only Time — Gucci Mane
Act Like You Know — Coi Leray Feat. Shoreline Mafia
Useless (Without You) Begging Remix — Elmiene Feat. Muni Long
The Nightlife — Honey Dijon Feat. Chloe
