Listen Live
Music

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Another Friday means another week of new music to explore. Let’s dive into some new releases to get you through your weekend.

Leon Thomas continues to put out unique R&B hits with his recent release of “Just How You Are.” Can we expect a new project from the soulful artist?

Bryson Tiller released his highly anticipated double album, Solace & Vices. The smooth, melodic album features heavy-hitting artists like T-Pain, Plies and Rick Ross.

Other releases today include Gucci Mane with a highly anticipated single and Jeezy and DJ Drama.

You can check out the full list of new released music this week below.

Just How You Are — Leon Thomas

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Still Snowin’ — Jeezy x DJ Drama

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Business Merger — Hit-Boy x The Alchemist

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Dancing in the Smoke — Giveon

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Solace & Vices — Bryson Tiller

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Only Time — Gucci Mane

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Act Like You Know — Coi Leray Feat. Shoreline Mafia

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Useless (Without You) Begging Remix — Elmiene Feat. Muni Long

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

The Nightlife — Honey Dijon Feat. Chloe

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Naomi Osaka, Netflix Key Art and Stills
Sports

Naomi Osaka Teams Up With REVOLT to Elevate Women Athletes

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GQ
Entertainment

Police Issue Warrant for Tyrese Over Deadly Cane Corso Attack

WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno
Entertainment

WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close