Indianapolis clears troubled Towne and Terrace housing complex

Source: Nordroden / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS —The last building at the long‑troubled Towne and Terrace housing complex has been torn down, marking the end of a years‑long chapter.

Liz Durden stood by on Thursday, watching crews as they dismantled the final structure of the east side property she once called home for more than 30 years.

“This didn’t have to come to this, but the reason it did is because of neglect,” Durden said. “If you really like where you live, take care of it — so it doesn’t end up like this.”

The complex, built in the 1960s near 42nd Street and Post Road, was once a neighborhood staple. Over time, it fell into disrepair and became a hot spot for gun violence and illegal activity. City officials began demolition in April 2023, removing more than 30 buildings.

City‑County Councilor Rena Allen attended the teardown with optimism.

“Something new needs to happen,” Allen said. “So much gun violence, gangs — we need change,” said Allen.

City leaders say they plan to merge the 38 acres from Towne and Terrace with the nearby former Oak Tree Apartments site.

Read more from WRTV here