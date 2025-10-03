Listen Live
Caitlin Clark says Collier made ‘valid’ points about WNBA Commissioner

Caitlin Clark says she hasn't spoken to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert this week. But she is ready to add her name to the growing list of players criticizing the league's leadership.

Published on October 3, 2025

Caitlin Clark Speaks to Media
Source: Indiana Fever / INDIANA FEVER

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark says she hasn’t spoken to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert this week.

But she is ready to add her name to the growing list of players criticizing the league’s leadership.

The Indiana Fever guard spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since All-Star weekend and acknowledged Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier made “valid” points when she took her complaints about WNBA executives public.

“I think what people need to understand, we need great leadership in this time, across all levels,” Clark said. “This is straight up, the most important moment in this league’s history. This league’s been around 25 years, and this is a moment we have to capitalize on. Phee said it all with what she said, and I think the points she made were very valid.”

Collier criticized the league’s top brass for fining players and coaches who speak out about officiating and other WNBA matters. Her comments came two days after the top-seeded Lynx were eliminated from the playoffs without Collier, who suffered an ankle injury on a no-call play near the end of Game 3, or coach Cheryl Reeve, who was suspended and fined after storming the court and contesting the no-call.

While other players and coaches have joined the chorus, Clark had remained silent until Thursday as she continued to recover from what turned out to be a season-ending right groin injury. Her rehab was complicated by what she called the worst sprained ankle she’s ever suffered as she started to practice.

Read more from WRTV here

