22 Years After the Mariah Carey Scandal She Is Still Standing On Business

Some shade just never gets old. Let’s rewind back 22 years when Mariah Carey was asked about Jennifer Lopez and gave us four legendary words: “I don’t know her.” That clip went viral before “viral” was even a thing, and somehow it’s still one of the most famous soundbites in pop culture.

Fast forward to today, and the question still lingers: does Mariah finally know J.Lo? And in true Mariah fashion, she didn’t miss a beat. She basically said, “I mean, the thing is, I didn’t know her then. I still don’t know her like that.” Simple, but so Mariah. That moment alone reminded us why she’s the queen of shade no yelling, no drama, just a soft-spoken read that cuts deep.

So yeah, I guess we won’t be holding our breath for a duet anytime soon. Truth is, we all got a “J.Lo” in our lives that person you’ve seen around, maybe waved at, but couldn’t pick up the phone and call because you don’t actually know them. And Mariah? She’s not pressed to find out.

After more than two decades, the shade still hits just as hard. Some things fade with time, but “I don’t know her” will forever be one of the coldest, most iconic lines in music history.