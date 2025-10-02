Plus Size Queens Receives Shade But Had The Last Laugh

Let’s take a moment to give some flowers to Alabama State’s Honey Beez. If you’ve never seen them, they are a plus-size dance team that’s been commanding attention since 2004 bringing beauty, confidence, and pure talent every time they step on the field. These women don’t just dance; they inspire.

But during a recent halftime show, announcer Joe Bullard tried to be funny and called them the “new face of Ozempic.” Yeah… he really said that. And let’s just say, the crowd wasn’t laughing. Because what’s supposed to be a celebration of artistry and energy turned into a cheap shot at body size and that’s not it.

Here’s the truth though: the Honey Beez don’t need validation. They’re already booked, busy, and beloved, representing for every plus-size woman who’s ever been told she can’t. Their presence is bigger than a dance routine; it’s a statement that confidence and talent don’t come with size limits.

And honestly, if you can watch them electrify a stadium and think “Ozempic” instead of “iconic,” the problem isn’t their bodies. The problem is how small your mindset is. It reveals more about your character and the fragility of a culture that still struggles when women thrive outside shallow beauty standards.

The Honey Beez are undeniable. They move with power, grace, and a joy that can’t be boxed in by anyone’s commentary. The only thing in question here isn’t their credibility it’s the credibility of anyone who thinks diminishing them is acceptable.

So let’s be clear: the Honey Beez don’t just dance, they shift the culture. And that deserves respect.