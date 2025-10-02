Listen Live
Michelle Obama Gets Real

Michelle Obama Gets Real About Barack and What Drives Her Crazy

Published on October 2, 2025

Michelle Obama Becoming
Source: Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

Michelle Obama never misses when it comes to keeping it real, and this week on her podcast she proved once again why we love her. Sis let us know that even Barack has habits that’ll make you roll your eyes. Forget politics Michelle admitted the way he chews at the dinner table drives her absolutely crazy. And the kicker? Sasha and Malia backed her up! They were quick to say, “Yep, Dad, it’s loud.” So picture that: three against one at the dinner table, and poor Barack can’t even win in his own house.

But Michelle didn’t just keep it petty. She balanced it out with something that showed the softer side of their marriage. She shared that Barack still carries little good luck charms like tiny bracelets and trinkets given to him by supporters during his very first presidential run. And after all these years, he still keeps them close. That’s the kind of sentimental detail that reminds us Barack isn’t just a history-maker, he’s human too.

Let’s be clear yeah, he might be over there smacking a little too loud, but this is still the same man who ran the free world, made history as the first Black President, gave us health care reform, and had the whole world chanting “Yes We Can.” So while the family clowns him for chewing too hard at the table, Barack Obama is the reason so many of us are even able to set our own tables today.

