Shaq Said Forget the Rumors He’s Got Real Fans

Source: Leroy Hamilton for SHAQUILLE’S /AEG / L.A. LIVE – Capra Photography / Leroy Hamilton for SHAQUILLE’S /AEG / L.A. LIVE – Capra Photography

The internet really tried it this week. They love to play matchmaker and decided to throw Shaquille O’Neal’s name in the mix with 21 year old OnlyFans model Sophie Rain. A picture popped up from her birthday party, and as always, folks on the internet ran wild with speculation.

But Shaq? He wasn’t having it. Big Diesel shut the whole thing down quick. He hopped online and made it clear he does not date women that young. And in true Shaq fashion, he didn’t just deny it he flipped it into a joke. Shaq said if anything, he’d be dating their momma instead. Now that’s the kind of comeback only Shaq can pull off.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

And honestly, I’m with him on this one. Let’s be real Shaq is 52, a four-time NBA champ, Hall of Famer, DJ, businessman, and media personality. The man has fans worldwide; he’s not out here trying to be one. He basically told the internet, Don’t put him at the kids’ table. he’s grown, he’s rich, and if he wanted company, he’d pull somebody’s momma out of the house slippers before I ever look the way of a 21 year old. Whew, that’s how you end a rumor!

At the end of the day, Shaq has always had that larger-than-life personality, but he’s also smart enough to protect his image and remind folks that he moves differently. The internet might love to stir the pot, but Shaq just reminded everybody legends don’t chase clout. He shut it down with humor and keep it moving.

So, note to the rumor mill: don’t come for Shaq unless you’re ready for the all star dunk that makes the backboard to break.

Click Here For Full Story