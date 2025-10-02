Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Some conservative NFL fans say Bad Bunny’s halftime show will be divisive, ‘push a woke message’

Conservative football fans are upset over the NFL’s choice to have Bad Bunny, a critic of Donald Trump, headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. The Puerto Rican singer and rapper’s gender-fluid style and Spanish-language songs have sparked controversy among some commentators who fear he will use the platform to push a “woke message.” Despite the backlash, Bad Bunny’s massive fan base and wide appeal make him a strategic choice for the event. The decision has reignited debates about politics, immigration, and cultural representation in the NFL, with some fans feeling alienated by the league’s selection of a politically outspoken artist. Source: https://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainment/bad-bunny-super-bowl-1.7648739