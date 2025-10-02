Listen Live
Entertainment

Conservative Football Fans Upset Over Halftime Show

Some conservative NFL fans say Bad Bunny’s halftime show will be divisive, ‘push a woke message’

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Some conservative NFL fans say Bad Bunny’s halftime show will be divisive, ‘push a woke message’

Conservative football fans are upset over the NFL’s choice to have Bad Bunny, a critic of Donald Trump, headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. The Puerto Rican singer and rapper’s gender-fluid style and Spanish-language songs have sparked controversy among some commentators who fear he will use the platform to push a “woke message.” Despite the backlash, Bad Bunny’s massive fan base and wide appeal make him a strategic choice for the event. The decision has reignited debates about politics, immigration, and cultural representation in the NFL, with some fans feeling alienated by the league’s selection of a politically outspoken artist. Source: https://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainment/bad-bunny-super-bowl-1.7648739

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Naomi Osaka, Netflix Key Art and Stills
Sports

Naomi Osaka Teams Up With REVOLT to Elevate Women Athletes

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno
Entertainment

WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GQ
Entertainment

Police Issue Warrant for Tyrese Over Deadly Cane Corso Attack

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close