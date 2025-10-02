Listen Live
Local

New trash carts to begin rolling out for some Indianapolis residents

Earlier this year, the Indy Department of Public Works announced that Lakeshore Recycling Systems is taking over solid waste collection for areas serviced by Republic Services and WM in 2026

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Directly above: Blue recycling bin lid and green recycling bin lid on blue background
Source: Ines Fraile / Getty

INDIANPOLIS — Some residents across the city can expect to get new trash carts, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works says.

Indy DPW announced earlier this year that Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) would be taking over areas serviced by Republic Services and Waste Management starting in 2026.

On October 6, crews will begin dropping off the new carts to residents across the city.

Indy DPW said the carts will include a hangar tag with instructions from LRS. Residents are asked to leave their old cart empty and on the curb during their regular scheduled pick-up day. The old carts will be removed in the following weeks.

Indy DPW said if residents have more than one trash cart, only one old card needs to be left at the curb to exchange. Recycling customers can continue to use their current carts. Residents will not be charged for the cart exchange.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Naomi Osaka, Netflix Key Art and Stills
Sports

Naomi Osaka Teams Up With REVOLT to Elevate Women Athletes

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno
Entertainment

WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno

WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno
Entertainment

Coming Home: Brian Wallace Reflects on Programming WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close