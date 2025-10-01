Listen Live
Local

Update on Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game Five
Source: Ian Maule / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell had a scary moment Tuesday night during Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces. Mitchell had to leave the court in the third quarter after experiencing extreme lower body cramping.

Mitchell was taken straight to a hospital, where she was treated and released later that same night. She is now back under the care of the Fever’s medical staff. Mitchell is expected to make a full recovery.

Update on Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Naomi Osaka, Netflix Key Art and Stills
Sports

Naomi Osaka Teams Up With REVOLT to Elevate Women Athletes

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno
Entertainment

WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GQ
Entertainment

Police Issue Warrant for Tyrese Over Deadly Cane Corso Attack

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close