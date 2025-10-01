Talks Start on Plan to Revive East Washington Street in Indianapolis

Listen Live
Talks Start on Plan to Revive East Washington Street

Indianapolis City-County Council member Michael-Paul Hart is leading an effort to try and revitalize the Washington Street area on the city's east side.

Published on October 1, 2025

Washington Square Mall
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s a plan in place to revitalize a portion of Washington Street on the east side of Indianapolis.

Republican Indianapolis City-County Council member Michael-Paul Hart told WISH-TV this week that the area between Post Road and Carroll Road is not getting the attention it needs.

“That’s why it’s so important that we can reinvest in our main street and then make sure that we’ve got the most vibrant street in Indianapolis,” Hart said.

Hart believes there’s room for growth in the area. That’s why he said he’s working with a firm called Ginovus to try and bring more businesses and foot traffic to the once-busy east side spot.

“We bring people and businesses and that businesses bring commercial shops and restaurants and things of that nature, but it could be a sports complex,” said Hart. “The limits are the sky at this point.”

Washington Street Mall and the parking lots are mostly empty with Target being the main store that brings people in. There also hasn’t been a new tenant want to move into the former site of the LA Fitness.

Hart called Washington Street “the gateway to downtown Indy.” He wants to at least start the conversation and then hopefully see businesses start investing in the area.

According to Hart, there’s a $300,000 city grant coming for planning and assessment.

