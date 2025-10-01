Listen Live
Diddy Loses Court Battle as Judge Denies New Trial Request

Published on October 1, 2025

Sean “Diddy” Combs just suffered a major legal setback. A federal judge denied his request for a new trial in his sex trafficking case, ruling that the evidence against him was too strong to overturn.

The judge pointed to testimony from singer Cassie Ventura and another woman as critical to the decision. Prosecutors also presented text messages and emails that supported the claims. Together, the evidence painted a detailed picture that the court found convincing enough to keep the original conviction in place.

Diddy was convicted in July on two counts tied to sex trafficking charges. With sentencing now set for October 3, the stakes are high. If the court follows the prosecution’s recommendation, Diddy could face more than 11 years behind bars. His legal team, however, is fighting for a much lighter sentence of just 14 months.

This ruling is a major blow for the hip hop mogul, who has been facing mounting legal troubles over the past year. While his attorneys maintain that the case was unfairly handled, the judge’s latest ruling suggests the court is standing firm on its earlier decision.

As sentencing day approaches, the public and the music industry are watching closely. The outcome will determine not only Diddy’s immediate future but also his legacy in entertainment and business. A long sentence could reshape his career entirely, while a reduced sentence might leave room for a comeback.

For now, all eyes remain on October 3, when the court will decide just how much time Diddy will serve.

