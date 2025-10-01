Listen Live
Entertainment

Toni Braxton Shines in Two New Lifetime Movies

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Toni Braxton is taking her star power to Lifetime with not one but two new films. The Grammy-winning singer and actress has always captivated audiences with her voice, and now she is ready to do the same with her acting.

In He Wasn’t Man Enough, Toni steps into the role of a bestselling author whose world unravels after discovering her boyfriend’s deception. The story highlights betrayal but quickly shifts into a powerful tale of resilience as she leans on her friends to reclaim her strength and chart a new path forward.

Then comes Breathe Again, a fresh take on modern relationships and friendship. The film follows three women who meet on a dating show and end up building an unexpected sisterhood in Seattle. Together, they prove that second chances and new beginnings are possible when women support each other.

Both movies carry themes Toni Braxton fans know well—love, heartbreak, and the power of moving forward. But this time, instead of singing about it, she is bringing those emotions to life on screen. With her signature grace and undeniable presence, Toni promises to make these stories unforgettable.

For Lifetime, the addition of Toni Braxton continues its tradition of partnering with powerhouse women to tell authentic and relatable stories. For fans, it is a chance to see Toni in a whole new light while still celebrating the strength and vulnerability that have always defined her artistry.

Mark your calendars because Toni Braxton’s Lifetime movies will deliver drama, inspiration, and the kind of storytelling that stays with you long after the credits roll.

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Naomi Osaka, Netflix Key Art and Stills
Sports

Naomi Osaka Teams Up With REVOLT to Elevate Women Athletes

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno
Entertainment

WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno

72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close