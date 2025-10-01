Toni Braxton Shines in Two New Lifetime Movies

Toni Braxton is taking her star power to Lifetime with not one but two new films. The Grammy-winning singer and actress has always captivated audiences with her voice, and now she is ready to do the same with her acting.

In He Wasn’t Man Enough, Toni steps into the role of a bestselling author whose world unravels after discovering her boyfriend’s deception. The story highlights betrayal but quickly shifts into a powerful tale of resilience as she leans on her friends to reclaim her strength and chart a new path forward.

Then comes Breathe Again, a fresh take on modern relationships and friendship. The film follows three women who meet on a dating show and end up building an unexpected sisterhood in Seattle. Together, they prove that second chances and new beginnings are possible when women support each other.

Both movies carry themes Toni Braxton fans know well—love, heartbreak, and the power of moving forward. But this time, instead of singing about it, she is bringing those emotions to life on screen. With her signature grace and undeniable presence, Toni promises to make these stories unforgettable.

For Lifetime, the addition of Toni Braxton continues its tradition of partnering with powerhouse women to tell authentic and relatable stories. For fans, it is a chance to see Toni in a whole new light while still celebrating the strength and vulnerability that have always defined her artistry.

Mark your calendars because Toni Braxton’s Lifetime movies will deliver drama, inspiration, and the kind of storytelling that stays with you long after the credits roll.