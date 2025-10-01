Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Skateland Roller Rink Faces Pushback Over Alcohol Permit Request

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – A popular roller rink on Indy’s west side is making headlines after requesting a beer and wine permit, sparking strong reactions from the community.

Skateland, a longtime staple for family fun and birthday parties, says the request is about meeting customer demand.

General Manager James Wilson explained that parents often ask if drinks are available while celebrating with their kids or catching sports games on the weekends.

“We get a lot of parents that come in for birthday parties, and they ask if we serve beer,” Wilson said. “They like to have a drink with our café menu items while watching the games. That’s where the idea came from.”

At a recent meeting, Skateland leaders presented their proposal with IMPD in attendance.

The permit would allow the rink to serve beverages like beer, wine, and seltzers. But while management views the move as a business expansion, many residents are worried about what it could mean for youth and community safety.

“There’s enough alcohol flowing in this city,” said community member Mary Clark. “We don’t need more of it here.”

Others stressed that roller skating should remain a family event.

“Skating is about fun for young people, not being around alcohol,” said Donna Forbes.

Safety Concerns From IMPD

IMPD also raised concerns, pointing out that officers were called to Skateland twice this year to break up large fights — once in March and again in June.

“The history itself and the disturbances we’ve seen this year give us pause,” said IMPD Captain William Carter. “Introducing alcohol could cause similar problems.”

What’s Next for Skateland?

Wilson says Skateland is under new ownership, with renovations designed to better serve the community.

The rink regularly hosts birthday parties, youth events, and other community gatherings.

Still, the debate over alcohol has drawn sharp lines between business interests and neighborhood concerns.

As of now, no decision has been made on whether Skateland will receive its alcohol permit.

