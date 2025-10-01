Celebrate International Coffee Day with Cookies and Pumpkin Seeds

Listen Live
Celebrate Coffee Day with Cookies and Pumpkin Seeds

Published on October 1, 2025

Today is a triple treat for food lovers. It is International Coffee Day, National Homemade Cookies Day, and National Pumpkin Seed Day all rolled into one celebration. Coffee is more than a morning ritual. It connects communities across the globe and brings people together over a shared cup. Homemade cookies take us back to childhood kitchens filled with sweetness and warmth. And pumpkin seeds? They are the underrated superfood, adding protein, crunch, and a touch of fall to any dish.

The beauty of these three food holidays landing on the same day is that they fit together perfectly. Imagine sipping on a fresh brew while pulling a tray of cookies out of the oven and sprinkling roasted pumpkin seeds on top for texture. It is the ultimate way to welcome the season.

Here is one simple recipe that ties it all together:

Coffee Pumpkin Seed Chocolate Chip Cookies

  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 2 teaspoons instant coffee dissolved in 1 tablespoon hot water
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 cup chocolate chips
  • ½ cup roasted pumpkin seeds
Homemade Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Mizina

Cream butter and sugar until smooth. Add the egg and coffee mixture. Stir in flour and baking soda. Fold in chocolate chips and pumpkin seeds. Drop spoonfuls onto a baking sheet and bake at 350°F for 10 to 12 minutes.

These cookies pair beautifully with a hot cup of coffee and make a fun nod to all three food holidays.

So today, celebrate International Coffee Day, National Homemade Cookies Day, and National Pumpkin Seed Day with a little creativity. Your taste buds will thank you.

