Grammy Winner Toni Braxton's New Lifetime Films

Toni Braxton To Star in Two Movies for Lifetime

Published on October 1, 2025

Toni Braxton
Source: Cincinnati Music Festival / Cincinnati Music Festival

Toni Braxton To Star in Two Movies for Lifetime

Grammy winner Toni Braxton is set to star in two upcoming movies for Lifetime as part of her multi-picture deal with the network. In “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” inspired by her hit song, Braxton plays a bestselling author whose world unravels when she discovers her boyfriend’s deception. Alongside Essence Atkins and Yvette Nicole Brown, the film explores themes of resilience and solidarity among women. In “Breathe Again,” Braxton reunites with Atkins and Cree Summer to portray three women who form a sisterhood after facing heartbreak on a reality dating show. Both films highlight the enduring power of female friendship and are executive produced by Braxton, Tanya Lopez, and Kenneth Crear for Lifetime.

Source: https://deadline.com/2025/09/toni-braxton-he-wasnt-man-enough-movie-lifetime-1236565343/

