Colts Waive Indy Native Cameron McGrone After Defensive Role Diminishes

The Indianapolis Colts have waived linebacker Cameron McGrone, an Indianapolis native and Lawrence Central High School graduate. The move clears space for the Colts to sign Buddy Johnson from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad.

McGrone, who initially shared snaps with Joe Bachie at the weak-side linebacker position, saw his playing time dwindle over the first few weeks of the season.

After playing a career-high 22 defensive snaps in the season opener, McGrone’s role steadily decreased, culminating in zero defensive snaps during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Veteran Chad Muma took over in his place, signaling a shift in the Colts’ defensive strategy.

While McGrone remained active on special teams, his contributions there were limited, with just one tackle this season.

Comparatively, other linebackers on the roster, such as Bachie and Austin Ajiake, have been more productive in special teams play.

The Colts claimed McGrone off the New England Patriots’ practice squad during his second NFL season, giving him an opportunity to play for his hometown team.

Over parts of four seasons with Indianapolis, McGrone primarily contributed on special teams, but his defensive impact remained minimal.

McGrone will now go through the waiver process, with other NFL teams having until Wednesday at 4 p.m. to claim him.

If unclaimed, the Colts could potentially bring him back to their practice squad.

However, this move likely marks the end of McGrone’s time on the Colts’ active roster.

