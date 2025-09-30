Government Shutdown Could Impact D.C.’s Arts & Culture Scene

If a federal government shutdown happens, the nation’s capital could see some major cultural closures.

Washington, D.C.’s world-famous Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo may be forced to shut their doors since they rely heavily on federal funding.

That means millions of visitors could miss out on exploring some of the city’s biggest attractions.

Not everything will go dark, though. Iconic outdoor sites like the Lincoln Memorial and the Jefferson Memorial will remain open to the public, keeping some of D.C.’s most powerful landmarks accessible.

However, tours of government buildings, including the White House, are expected to be suspended until funding is restored.

Some venues are safe from the shutdown’s impact. The Kennedy Center will continue with its scheduled programming thanks to private funding.

Ford’s Theatre will also keep its performances and exhibits open, though its daytime museum visits will close.

And several smaller museums and cultural spaces that don’t depend on federal dollars will remain open as usual.

With D.C. being a hub for both history and culture, the shutdown could create a mixed bag for tourists and locals.

The heart of the city’s story will still be beating—but some doors may be locked.

