Listen Live
National

Government Shutdown Could Impact D.C.’s Arts & Culture Scene

Government Shutdown Could Impact D.C.’s Arts & Culture Scene

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Government Shutdown Could Impact D.C.’s Arts & Culture Scene

The Smithsonian Opens New Exhibit, Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

If a federal government shutdown happens, the nation’s capital could see some major cultural closures.

Washington, D.C.’s world-famous Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo may be forced to shut their doors since they rely heavily on federal funding.

That means millions of visitors could miss out on exploring some of the city’s biggest attractions.

Not everything will go dark, though. Iconic outdoor sites like the Lincoln Memorial and the Jefferson Memorial will remain open to the public, keeping some of D.C.’s most powerful landmarks accessible.

However, tours of government buildings, including the White House, are expected to be suspended until funding is restored.

Some venues are safe from the shutdown’s impact. The Kennedy Center will continue with its scheduled programming thanks to private funding.

Ford’s Theatre will also keep its performances and exhibits open, though its daytime museum visits will close.

And several smaller museums and cultural spaces that don’t depend on federal dollars will remain open as usual.

With D.C. being a hub for both history and culture, the shutdown could create a mixed bag for tourists and locals.

The heart of the city’s story will still be beating—but some doors may be locked.

Source: NPR

Government Shutdown Could Impact D.C.’s Arts & Culture Scene  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Naomi Osaka, Netflix Key Art and Stills
Sports

Naomi Osaka Teams Up With REVOLT to Elevate Women Athletes

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno
Entertainment

WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close