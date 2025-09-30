Source: NBC / Getty

Michael Che Breaks Silence On Viral ‘SNL’ Clash With Ye

Michael Che recently addressed the viral video of him confronting Kanye West backstage after the rapper’s controversial political rant on Saturday Night Live in 2018. Che clarified that he was simply curious about Kanye’s behavior and wanted to understand why he acted the way he did. The comedian recalled that Kanye later apologized to him in 2019 during the Christmas episode hosted by Eddie Murphy. Che expressed confusion over Kanye’s behavior and emphasized that he never brought up the incident again after their conversation. The incident is featured in Kanye’s new documentary, sparking discussions online

Source: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/tv/articles/michael-che-breaks-silence-viral-150550635.html