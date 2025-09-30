Listen Live
Entertainment

JAY-Z Co-Signs Bad Bunny for the Big Game Halftime Show

JAY-Z praises Bad Bunny as he gears up to headline the Big Game halftime show in 2026

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

When JAY-Z speaks, the culture listens. And right now, he’s giving Bad Bunny his full stamp of approval as the headliner for the 2026 Big Game halftime show. The hip hop mogul praised Bad Bunny for everything he’s done for Puerto Rico, calling his impact inspiring. That’s high praise from a man who has been curating halftime shows with Roc Nation since 2019.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is taking this moment beyond himself. He said this performance is not just for him, but for his people, his culture, and his history. That kind of purpose is exactly why fans across the world connect with him. Whether he’s making history as one of the most streamed artists on the planet or shutting down arenas with his high-energy concerts, he always brings his community with him.

This Big Game spotlight comes on the heels of Bad Bunny closing out a 31-show residency in Puerto Rico with a legendary four-hour finale. That kind of dedication shows he’s ready to deliver a halftime performance we won’t forget. With JAY-Z backing him and the NFL looking to keep the momentum of culture-shifting shows, February 8, 2026, is already circled on the calendar.

For fans of music, sports, and culture, this pairing makes perfect sense. JAY-Z sees Bad Bunny as more than an artist—he’s a movement. And when the halftime lights come on, it won’t just be a performance. It will be a celebration of heritage, resilience, and global impact.

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Exterior of IHOP Restaurant in Lansing, Kansas
Entertainment

Celebrate National Pancake Day 2025 in Indianapolis

WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno
Entertainment

WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close