JAY-Z Co-Signs Bad Bunny for the Big Game Halftime Show

When JAY-Z speaks, the culture listens. And right now, he’s giving Bad Bunny his full stamp of approval as the headliner for the 2026 Big Game halftime show. The hip hop mogul praised Bad Bunny for everything he’s done for Puerto Rico, calling his impact inspiring. That’s high praise from a man who has been curating halftime shows with Roc Nation since 2019.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is taking this moment beyond himself. He said this performance is not just for him, but for his people, his culture, and his history. That kind of purpose is exactly why fans across the world connect with him. Whether he’s making history as one of the most streamed artists on the planet or shutting down arenas with his high-energy concerts, he always brings his community with him.

This Big Game spotlight comes on the heels of Bad Bunny closing out a 31-show residency in Puerto Rico with a legendary four-hour finale. That kind of dedication shows he’s ready to deliver a halftime performance we won’t forget. With JAY-Z backing him and the NFL looking to keep the momentum of culture-shifting shows, February 8, 2026, is already circled on the calendar.

For fans of music, sports, and culture, this pairing makes perfect sense. JAY-Z sees Bad Bunny as more than an artist—he’s a movement. And when the halftime lights come on, it won’t just be a performance. It will be a celebration of heritage, resilience, and global impact.