Coming Home: Brian Wallace Reflects on Programming WTLC

At DJ Geno’s 40th Anniversary Funk Fest, the celebration wasn’t just about music — it was about honoring the people who helped shape WTLC’s legacy.

One of those voices, Brian “B-Dub” Wallace, shared what it meant to return home to Indianapolis and program the very station he grew up listening to.



For Wallace, the experience was about blending lessons learned from other cities with the unique culture of Indianapolis.

“When I worked in New Orleans, I learned that place was unique as all get up — and Indy is too,” he explained. “Because I lived it, I understood things about this city outsiders wouldn’t get right away.”

That perspective became especially valuable when programming around major cultural moments like Indiana Black Expo. Wallace knew from firsthand experience that Expo wasn’t just big crowds — it was a defining community tradition.





During the interview, Karen made sure to give Bdub his flowers, crediting him for opening the door that made him music director and APD at WTLC back in 2001.

Karen also highlighted the binders Wallance created — detailed guides on everything from music programming to promo writing — that served as training manuals for the next generation of radio talent.

Instead of asking interns to run errands, Wallace and his team empowered them to learn real skills: producing spots, writing promos, coordinating with promotions, and even creating weekend campaigns. By the time they finished their internships, they weren’t just “helpers” — they were broadcasters ready to contribute.



“That says a lot about leadership,” Karen noted, as Wallace explained how teaching gave young staff buy-in while freeing leaders to take on bigger responsibilities.





Today, Wallace continues to build creatively through his BDub Creatives web design work.

But his impact on WTLC remains deeply felt — not just in the programming decisions he made, but in the culture of mentorship and excellence he left behind.\



As the reunion proved, WTLC’s story is more than music. It’s about people like Brian Wallace who carried the legacy forward, blended local pride with professional expertise, and made sure future voices had the tools to succeed.

