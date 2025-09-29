Source: WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno / WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno

RELATED: Remembering Super Jay Johnson

WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno

Indianapolis came together to honor a true legend: DJ Geno, who recently marked his 40th anniversary on the airwaves.

To celebrate, WTLC gathered former and current personalities to share their favorite memories from the station’s rich history since its founding in 1968.



The event wasn’t just a reunion, it was a heartfelt conversation about what WTLC has meant to Indianapolis and to the lives of those who helped shape its voice.



DJ Geno reflected on what it meant to bring back generations of WTLC talent — not “old DJs,” but family.

From legendary on-air hosts to behind-the-scenes staff, the night reminded everyone how powerful the WTLC bond truly is.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.



Geno set the stage with one simple question to his colleagues: “What’s your favorite WTLC memory?” The answers painted a picture of joy, service, and history.



Memories Shared by WTLC Legends



First Lady Khris Raye cherished the family and community built around WTLC: “They call it Naptown, but ain’t nobody there sleep.”



Troy Johnson remembered WTLC’s unmatched community connection that made Indianapolis unique.



Tony Lamont recalled giving presents at the women’s prison during Christmas, describing how it uplifted lives and kept him inspired.



Ray Cooper shared the unforgettable night when a listener drove her car into the station after a request wasn’t played — one of the wildest moments in WTLC history.



DJ King celebrated the reunion itself, saying he grew up under WTLC legends and was “all smiles” being back with family.



Brian Wallace remembered creating traditions like the WTLC Christmas Carol and hiring future stars who would carry the station’s sound forward.



Wendell Ray spoke on broadcasting the O.J. Simpson verdict live, one of the most impactful news moments in WTLC’s history.



Each story carried the same theme — WTLC has always been more than music.

It has been a family, a voice, and a cultural pillar in Indianapolis.





Watch the Interview and

See DJ Geno and the voices of WTLC share their stories here: Watch on YouTube